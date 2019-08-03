Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rench Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Motco Has Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $4.93 Million; Stock Rose

Motco increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 24058.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 49,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 49,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.70 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan to for Argentina project review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) by 40,167 shares to 49,545 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,607 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.