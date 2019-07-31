Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Cut Stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $3.68 Million; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holder Chatham Capital Group Increased Holding

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 369,816 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 19,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 420,881 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.15 million, down from 440,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $228.34. About 423,875 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 27/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Rises 1.7% to 527.76; ASML Leads Advance; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Revised View of Growth Prospects; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 13/03/2018 – ASML Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Berenberg for Mar. 20

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 1.11 million shares to 2.56 million shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 765,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $669.05M for 35.68 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc reported 211,610 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd holds 62,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 21,185 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 60,350 shares. Moreover, Jrm Inv Counsel Lc has 1.95% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 202,133 shares. 8.63 million are owned by Blackrock. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% or 715,778 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 29,272 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.05% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 16,750 are held by Pecaut And. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 84,924 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Albert D Mason holds 0.52% or 53,580 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 7,225 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 46,325 shares to 315,860 shares, valued at $16.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $567,555 activity. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought $2,004. 159 shares valued at $2,003 were bought by Miller Kevin S. on Friday, March 15. Rytter Katie had bought 38 shares worth $500. Shares for $243,999 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Friday, March 15.