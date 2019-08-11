Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Ulysses Management Increased Its Holding by $3.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Lifted Douglasdynamics (PLOW) Position by $343,520 as Market Valuation Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Douglasdynamics (PLOW) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 89,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Douglasdynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 96,233 shares traded or 26.10% up from the average. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 7,684 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Msd Ptnrs Lp reported 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Papp L Roy Associate holds 37,329 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank And, New York-based fund reported 132,977 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 6.43% or 129,514 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,720 shares stake. Rothschild Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 5.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 103,046 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Michael Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 4.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa stated it has 3.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Edgewood Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 15,676 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 4,838 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.40B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,613 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank Corporation accumulated 26,956 shares. 7,750 are owned by First Merchants. 7,824 are owned by Stanley. John G Ullman & Associates Incorporated accumulated 5,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 70,230 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 225,684 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated reported 364,211 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 1.31 million are held by Dimensional Fund Lp. Cadence Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). 77,091 are held by First Advisors L P. Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 16,931 shares. Qs Investors has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).