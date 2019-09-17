Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Maintained by Spc Financial Inc; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Upped Its Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $559,076

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.83. About 5.25M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Saw Strong Asset Inflows: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $179.45. About 2.80 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,298 are owned by Alta Capital Mngmt Lc. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,739 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.51% or 4.24M shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 279 shares stake. Colony Gru Limited Co reported 6,972 shares stake. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.52% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 8,038 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com holds 0.2% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 25,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.25% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.37% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe has invested 0.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). New York-based Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 197 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 4,470 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 1.26M shares or 0.95% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,605 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,860 shares to 131,668 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,761 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Athena Capital Advisors Limited Com invested in 12,834 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 2.16% or 140,284 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Group invested in 2,745 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc invested in 17,420 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Round Table Services Limited Com owns 7,403 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation reported 132,173 shares. Personal Cap holds 518,064 shares. Moreover, Northside Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 332,867 are held by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.86% or 4.05M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 1.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dupont Capital Corporation holds 394,773 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sandhill Partners Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,753 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp holds 0.93% or 100,247 shares.