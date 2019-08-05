Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Raised Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $478,438

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,633 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut has invested 1.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Guardian Advsrs LP has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,898 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 2.78 million shares. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 117,413 shares or 0.35% of the stock. The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited has invested 0.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Provise Mgmt Group Incorporated Llc owns 29,180 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Mai Capital reported 235,960 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 36,048 shares. Financial Consulate Incorporated accumulated 4,965 shares. North Management reported 241,071 shares stake. Proshare Ltd invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

