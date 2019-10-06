Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Homrich & Berg Lifted Holding; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Position by $318,990

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 31,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 213,983 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 245,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 52.52 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 06/03/2018 – GE Unit Expands Program to Speed U.S. Imports Through Supply Chains; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 25,835 shares to 14,030 shares, valued at $722,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,193 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Mgmt Lp reported 7,612 shares stake. First United Bank holds 1.79% or 27,172 shares in its portfolio. North Amer holds 246,710 shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. Westend Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swedbank has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomas White Intll reported 13,502 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,392 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,267 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service owns 3,507 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 1.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 168,226 shares. 105,268 are held by Advisor Partners Limited Co. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,870 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 285,979 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 51,171 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $73.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 45,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Bridges Investment has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Shine Inv Advisory Services Incorporated owns 25,230 shares. 511,970 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 99,929 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3.47M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company holds 18.55 million shares. 24,434 are owned by Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc accumulated 246,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cambridge owns 44,496 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Liability holds 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 25,791 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0.02% or 3,439 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 1.66 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 142,525 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23.