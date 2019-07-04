Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Trimmed by $36.30 Million Its Stake; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lowered Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $4.30 Million as Stock Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 359,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 405,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Trading Revenue Gains, Driven by Equities: TOPLive; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 81,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 759,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98 million, down from 840,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,300 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt. Forbes J M Llp has invested 2.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Motco stated it has 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blue Cap holds 20,629 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 162,600 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The invested in 305,937 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Beacon Cap holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.22% or 76,309 shares in its portfolio. 32,191 are owned by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Com. Fcg Lc reported 29,685 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset invested in 2,161 shares. 1,457 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.06 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh accumulated 0.68% or 602,197 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 8,421 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 236,752 shares to 261,682 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature And Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 473,348 shares. Caprock Group has 0.88% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 83,861 shares. Shoker Counsel Incorporated invested in 51,488 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt holds 81,225 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. 577,243 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Dumont & Blake Advisors Lc holds 1.15% or 50,341 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Money Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Platinum Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 35,700 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 1.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 126,378 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assoc has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.36% stake. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside Finance Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 21,381 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.56% or 1.77 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.