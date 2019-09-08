Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Peak Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Trimmed by $434,187 Its Position

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 3,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 80,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley Incorporated holds 5.3% or 87,650 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Investment Management, California-based fund reported 27,430 shares. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,499 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 327,100 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Vista Prtnrs Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 5,802 shares. Court Place Advsrs holds 3.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 81,799 shares. Third Point Lc stated it has 500,000 shares. Natixis owns 3.64 million shares. Driehaus Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 8,231 shares. Forbes J M Company Llp holds 3.59% or 142,251 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Corporation Tx owns 2,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Limited Liability has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,914 shares. B & T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt holds 1.27% or 27,301 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 21,071 shares to 97,065 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,875 shares to 118,577 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,044 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 712,131 shares stake. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New England Research Management reported 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilton Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,466 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested 7.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hills Natl Bank & holds 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59,745 shares. 7,884 are held by Exane Derivatives. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.67M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 1.14 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 581,812 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 123,909 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Fin Advsr Limited Com reported 8,591 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York owns 125,480 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

