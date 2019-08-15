Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Rench Wealth Management Increased Its Holding; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Lowered Stake by $369,000 as Stock Value Rose

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 21,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 30,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 7.34 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU)

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $105.29. About 5.72M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Expansion Still ‘Pressing on the Gas,’ Says JPM’s Lester (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,400 shares to 90,050 shares, valued at $8.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.71M for 25.69 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 296,962 shares. Nomura stated it has 1.97M shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.98% or 236,680 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 213,811 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor reported 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.14% stake. Michigan-based Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 2.59M shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet Bank And Trust holds 0.39% or 21,400 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 5,210 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated holds 0.22% or 1.27 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 22,288 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.1% or 18,800 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 71,058 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Life Insurance has 92,035 shares. Sit Invest Associate holds 0.81% or 251,748 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Southeast Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.49% stake. Golub Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 0.38% or 15,676 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated has 1.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.51 million shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.61% or 191,210 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 33,461 shares in its portfolio. Sarl invested in 25,653 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Liability Co owns 231,220 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.