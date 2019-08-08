Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Drexel Morgan & Company Raised Position by $343,400; Meyer Handelman Co Has Decreased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) as Stock Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $244.69. About 1.47 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 08/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO MIKE ROUSSEAU SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,800 shares to 112,123 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Corp Com (NYSE:GE) by 46,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital holds 1,141 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 1,971 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability reported 2,503 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited Com reported 1,375 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,962 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt has invested 1.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,857 shares. Leavell Inv owns 0.37% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,391 shares. 7,918 were reported by Raymond James Na. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Generation Invest Limited Liability Partnership invested in 368,519 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Forbes J M Llp accumulated 26,270 shares. Levin Strategies Lp invested in 49,715 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,215 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 935,267 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.6% or 442,189 shares. First Personal Ser invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 62,306 shares. Roosevelt Invest Incorporated reported 162,672 shares stake. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.74M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 23.17M shares. Weik Cap Management has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oppenheimer & accumulated 393,681 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Research & owns 3,875 shares. United Fire Group Inc Inc invested 2.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Strategies reported 3,342 shares. Qs Ltd stated it has 176,038 shares.