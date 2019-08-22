Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Lowered Its Holding; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Holding by $1.97 Million; Shares Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 1.19M shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 149,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 280,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 430,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) or 87,115 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Nordea Inv Mngmt invested in 3,114 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 70,300 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 450 shares. 4.93 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has 72,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc has 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates owns 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 39,625 shares. 29,104 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 5,151 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 50,344 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Moreover, Pnc Group has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.22 million shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares to 45,681 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,440 activity.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “After A Sharp Drop, Brinker Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brinker International lifts revenue forecast – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker: Regaining Its Mojo With Focus On Digital And Delivery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,502 shares. Private Mgmt Grp invested in 2.15% or 426,546 shares. 78,158 are held by Punch Associate Inv. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.09% or 9,424 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pioneer Trust Bank & Trust N A Or holds 64,929 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp Incorporated holds 2.05% or 162,672 shares in its portfolio. Sns Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,663 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.79M shares or 1.24% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Limited Com has 34,341 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 60,000 are owned by Cincinnati Fincl. 2,230 are owned by Athena Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co. Lockheed Martin Mngmt has 0.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,200 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,747 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,311 shares to 26,881 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.