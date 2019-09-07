Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Private Wealth Partners Upped Its Holding; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding Maintained by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 25,130 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 21,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S A `FIGHT’ FOR MARKET SHARE IN U.S; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 8,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 238,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, up from 229,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 313,842 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,963 shares. Hartford holds 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 101,633 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 176,463 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 5,605 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc invested in 0.46% or 39,023 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 5.75M shares. Delta Ltd Liability Company holds 2.48% or 20,264 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Consulate has 0.83% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,604 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 0.05% stake. 8,983 were reported by First Foundation. Farr Miller And Washington Llc Dc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 22,239 shares. Independent Investors has 20,442 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 7,345 shares to 230,652 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 968,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,198 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 220,279 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 7,309 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division has 308,922 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd has 45,000 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Limited holds 3,290 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.39% or 1.75 million shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Com holds 1.92% or 146,013 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 24.94 million shares. Neumann Capital Lc holds 1.04% or 16,065 shares in its portfolio. 6.24 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Boston Rech & Management Inc owns 8,853 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd Llc (Wy) invested in 5,611 shares. Psagot Inv House stated it has 356,530 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings.

