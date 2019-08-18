Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Veritable LP Increased Stake by $648,117; Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Lear (LEA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 166,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 159,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.81M shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 20,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 23,260 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 43,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 495,041 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,340 shares to 87,598 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,339 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Gp holds 80,762 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Washington owns 2.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 406,129 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Incorporated has 176,503 shares. Iron Finance Llc holds 0.48% or 7,453 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.06% or 94,794 shares. Sky Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 2,793 shares. The California-based Intersect Ltd Llc has invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Commercial Bank invested in 501,825 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Selz Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 88,000 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 69,225 shares. Tanaka Cap Incorporated owns 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,010 shares. Connecticut-based Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rbf Cap Limited Liability reported 46,700 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Horan Advsrs Lc reported 40,389 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.94 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.15 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $240.51 million for 6.91 P/E if the $3.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 1.06 million shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $197.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 111,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).