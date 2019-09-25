Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Increased Holding in Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) by $470,424; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Upped Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $8.30 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 22,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 635,594 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $234.00M, up from 613,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $10.55 during the last trading session, reaching $295.28. About 1.36 million shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 78,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The institutional investor held 321,907 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, up from 243,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 604,890 shares traded or 72.20% up from the average. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 10/04/2018 – FPRX TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF BEMARITUZUMAB TRIAL; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS SAYS TO CONTINUE TREATING BLADDER CANCER PATIENTS CURRENTLY ON STUDY BUT WILL NOT ENROLL ADDITIONAL PATIENTS IN COHORT-SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan Irving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS CFO BELSKY RESIGNS EFFECTIVE APRIL 6; 20/04/2018 – DJ Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPRX); 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME PACT TO DEVELOP IHC COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 29/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Walks to End Pancreatic Cancer at PurpleStride San Francisco 2018; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME DIAGNOSTICS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology Investigational Drug Candidates; 27/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on FPA150 at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting

