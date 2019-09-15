Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Holding by $41.99 Million; Martin & Company Has Decreased Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stake by $5.19 Million; Shares Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 378,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.49M, up from 851,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 28/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 28% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Long Island Investors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,572 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 4.29M shares. 54,623 were accumulated by Telos Mgmt. Exchange Capital Management reported 50,268 shares. Sumitomo Life owns 95,882 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carnegie Capital Asset Lc invested in 1.92% or 263,785 shares. Shelton Cap owns 176,582 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt reported 151,730 shares or 6.97% of all its holdings. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,034 shares. 3,903 were accumulated by Dock Street Asset Mngmt. 518,064 were reported by Personal Capital Advisors. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.27% or 53,536 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 824,151 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $123.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 340,035 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Transamerica Finance Inc reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,619 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Co holds 0.09% or 26,484 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Limited has invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Lc has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Glenmede Na holds 1.39M shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Ltd Liability owns 85 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Court Place Advisors Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 4,025 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 2,182 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.18% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Field Main Financial Bank holds 0.26% or 2,265 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc accumulated 1,600 shares.