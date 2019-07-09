Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Its Buckle (BKE) Stake by $1.38 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Valuation Rose, Makaira Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $210.44. About 445,853 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 20.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 76,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 104,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 629,068 shares traded or 11.74% up from the average. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 30/05/2018 – Dir Fairfield Gifts 650 Of Buckle Inc; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – The Buckle, Inc. Reports March 2018 Net Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silver Buckle Mines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUM); 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.)

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BKE’s profit will be $14.77M for 14.30 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 18,031 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 77,450 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 2,246 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability holds 300,313 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 22,308 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co reported 7.35M shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 40,400 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 323,728 shares. 4,261 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Parametric Port Associate Lc, Washington-based fund reported 414,082 shares. Northern Trust has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 378,702 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 48,858 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 140,400 shares. Legal General Group Inc Pcl accumulated 81,464 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 124,503 shares to 224,079 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 12.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $145.74M for 19.49 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.