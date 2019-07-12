Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Boosted New Jersey Res (NJR) Holding by $5.90 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $1.48 Million

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 18,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 43,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 3.71 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 28.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 120,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 549,589 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.37M, up from 429,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 43,260 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Net $140.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C; 29/03/2018 – New Jersey Natural Gas Files with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to Recover Costs for Infrastructure Programs; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC EPS $1.60; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES REAFFIRMS YR NFE FORECAST

More notable recent New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Radian Group Inc (RDN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “New Jersey Natural Gas Receives Approval to Significantly Expand Its Energy-Efficiency Programs – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Portland company snaps up four more wind farms – Portland Business Journal” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “New Jersey Resources (NJR) Subsidiary New Jersey Natural Gas Announces 3.7% Net Increase to Basic Gas Supply Service Prices – StreetInsider.com” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Increases Dividend by 7.3 Percent – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 7.81 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Anticipation Of Powell Speech, G20 Summit Has Market In Wait-And-See Mode – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying AbbVie Was A No-Brainer After This Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest Blockbuster Drugs of the Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

