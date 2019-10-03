Jpmorgan Chase & Company Raised Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position By $1.92 Million; Maplelane Capital Lifted By $14.58 Million Its Kemet (Put) (KEM) Stake

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) stake by 105.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 810,000 shares as Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 1.58M shares with $29.63 million value, up from 765,000 last quarter. Kemet Corp (Put) now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 209,602 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 25.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company acquired 45,752 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 224,009 shares with $9.43 million value, up from 178,257 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $21.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 19,402 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Redfin Corp (Put) stake by 355,000 shares to 575,000 valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 115,001 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) was reduced too.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation: Why a Trade Resolution Can Bump Stock Up 63% – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What KEMET Corporation’s (NYSE:KEM) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). United Automobile Association has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Pub Sector Pension Board has 127,916 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Mason Street Lc reported 19,361 shares. Cipher Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Morgan Stanley owns 362,078 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 2.19M shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated has 468,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,000 were accumulated by Capital Management Assocs New York. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 84,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 44,595 are held by Oak Associate Limited Oh. 87 were reported by Parkside Natl Bank &. Ls Inv Limited Com stated it has 12,704 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 50.27% above currents $18.3 stock price. Kemet had 3 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Constellation Brands Inc (Call) stake by 70,000 shares to 18,900 valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pldt Inc stake by 117,997 shares and now owns 7,140 shares. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn) was reduced too.