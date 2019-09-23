Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Increased by $6.63 Million Its Holding; Manikay Partners Has Upped Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake by $656,250 as Valuation Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 281,250 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 187,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 622,945 shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 59,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 173,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36M, up from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08M shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 12/04/2018 – JPM’s Lester Says Deficit Concerns Will Impact Fixed Income (Video); 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.00M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $29.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Qs Investors Llc has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co reported 279,380 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Co holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 92,270 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 13,225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 46,026 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 232,686 shares. Js Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 27,600 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0% or 21,406 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 6,500 shares. American Grp Inc accumulated 19,761 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 116,110 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 18,000 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.