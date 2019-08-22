Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Miller Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $308,050 as Share Value Rose; Magnetar Financial Trimmed Its Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Holding by $4.31 Million as Share Price Declined

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 49.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 287,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 288,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 575,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 13.50M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – Teva hopes to launch migraine drug as soon as September; 14/05/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partn; 23/03/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI (PALONOSETRON HCI) INJECTION, 0.25 MG/5 ML, IN THE UNITED STATES; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction With Teva and Announces Preferred Shr Exchange Agreement With BVF Partners L.P; 14/05/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018: A Fixed-Dose Combination of an lnhaled Corticosteroid and a Long-Acting Beta 2 Agonist – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Advair ( fluticasone propionate + salmeterol ; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 7.96 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.02% or 1,609 shares in its portfolio. Verity And Verity Lc has 2.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 106,400 shares. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 39,633 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc invested in 340,503 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.19M shares. The Minnesota-based Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Macroview Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 42 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust reported 28,716 shares. The Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 1.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dakota Wealth Mngmt accumulated 40,806 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Addison Capital accumulated 29,015 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated, Arizona-based fund reported 31,690 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Casualty Communications holds 7.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 93,000 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Co has 3.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

