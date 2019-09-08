Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Holding; Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 343,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 773,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc analyzed 86,300 shares as the company's stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 339,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, down from 426,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 719,082 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Lc holds 9,021 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 5,176 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 103,000 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Interocean Capital Limited Liability has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harvey Inv Com Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,506 shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Management Corp owns 4,854 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 178,681 shares. Compton Management Ri owns 80,792 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs accumulated 119,867 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 2.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 111,531 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 641,242 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 5,914 shares. Contravisory Invest stated it has 349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 151,947 shares to 748,195 shares, valued at $35.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 206,358 shares to 347,073 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.