Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $387,638 as Share Value Rose; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Violich Capital Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 2.90M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan sued over fees for cryptocurrency purchases; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 54,975 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 16,140 shares to 115,217 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank holds 4,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 63,170 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% or 4.20M shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,244 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 8,164 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 82,621 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 14,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 106,972 shares. Washington Tru Savings Bank stated it has 1,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jane Street Gp Llc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 75,677 shares. Cohen Capital Inc has 41,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1,514 shares. Novare Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 96,600 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock or 11,659 shares. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million.