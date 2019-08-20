Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.95 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Cut by $33.88 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 56.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 470,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 368,412 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89M, down from 838,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.72 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 128,265 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, up from 109,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 8.02M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.01 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 159,677 shares to 964,306 shares, valued at $50.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P China Etf (GXC) by 43,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.