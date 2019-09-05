Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Its Stake; Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Its Dish Network (DISH) Position by $304,575 as Share Price Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 1.84 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,517 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 1.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,000 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.25 million shares. Fiduciary holds 295,684 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 5.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,575 shares. Financial Consulate owns 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,965 shares. The Texas-based Amer National Registered Inv Advisor has invested 1.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tennessee-based Capwealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beacon Group reported 45,193 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 5,176 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Eagle Ridge, a Connecticut-based fund reported 104,160 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,461 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.18% or 133,570 shares. 13,495 were accumulated by Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $286.68 million for 14.00 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 10,032 shares stake. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.59% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.44 million shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 30,571 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nuveen Asset Limited Com holds 0.04% or 253,416 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 351 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc owns 101,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,574 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP has invested 0.1% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 516,847 shares. Segantii Mgmt Ltd holds 0.22% or 60,000 shares. 941,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Lc. 49,488 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) holds 0.03% or 62,644 shares in its portfolio.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Shares for $9.35 million were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. Ortolf Tom A also bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares.