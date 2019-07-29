Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Btc Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $573,983; Ls Investment Advisors Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $6.14 Million; Market Value Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 107,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 52,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, up from 116,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,582 shares to 21,339 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,630 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,603 shares to 38,208 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.