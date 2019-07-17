Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose While First Interstate Bank Decreased Its Position by $2.42 Million; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Middleton & Co Cut Its Stake by $471,970

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 23,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 116,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 8.90 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,198 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 30,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $105.58. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 13.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.66% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bowen Hanes Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,017 shares. Court Place Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 13,948 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 592 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited Co has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Endurance Wealth holds 1,400 shares. Cls Invests Limited Company holds 0.02% or 6,145 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Limited Company accumulated 55,543 shares. Mariner Ltd Co has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Olstein Cap Management Lp invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.45% or 2.51M shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Co reported 0.68% stake. Yorktown Mgmt & Research holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,900 shares.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 830 shares to 13,041 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 26,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,144 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,379 shares to 45,030 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 28,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,704 shares, and has risen its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK).