Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Lifted by Miller Investment Management Lp; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Raised Gentex (GNTX) Holding by $600,000 as Valuation Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 2.60M shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 3,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.85. About 7.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P had bought 711 shares worth $12,499. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. 120 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. The insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership owns 5.19M shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 96,931 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 720,903 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 3.20M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 176,014 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset invested in 34,900 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Provident Investment has invested 4.56% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jane Street Ltd accumulated 0% or 22,752 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Swiss Bancshares stated it has 477,800 shares. Omers Administration reported 23,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 565,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares to 14,379 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.66% stake. Winfield Incorporated has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,883 shares. Pure Advsr Inc holds 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,410 shares. 16,566 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Opus Mngmt accumulated 33,750 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation invested in 1.11% or 2.10M shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 8,007 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 7,850 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 130,856 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Nadler Group reported 0.17% stake. Kcm Invest Advsr invested in 146,385 shares. Amg State Bank invested in 56,130 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 119,867 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs. 2,251 were reported by Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Com.

