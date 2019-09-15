Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Spc Financial Lifted by $1.37 Million Its Holding; Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Cosan LTD (CZZ) Position by $1.40 Million

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26 million shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.30 million shares traded or 47.29% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: ARGENTINE SITUATION NOT AFFECTING APPEAL OF DEAL W/SHELL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.