Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Position by $34.71 Million; Leuthold Group Stake in D.R. Horton (DHI) Has Trimmed by $1.95 Million

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 47,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 135,658 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 183,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47. About 4.78 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 343,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 773,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says It’s the Smart Money That’s Been Selling EM Assets

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 64,876 shares to 187,227 shares, valued at $34.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 382,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bankshares stated it has 7,023 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 236,105 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 3,600 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Llc holds 1.84% or 46,930 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Company holds 394,528 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 71,564 shares. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.58M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.99% or 3.45 million shares in its portfolio. 113,386 are owned by Kepos Capital L P. Athena Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 2,230 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Co New York has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiduciary Mngmt Wi accumulated 4.41M shares. Groesbeck Management Corporation Nj accumulated 7,118 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 40,911 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 609,931 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 3 shares. M&T State Bank has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shine Investment Advisory Services has 1,374 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 12,938 shares. The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Trexquant LP holds 19,474 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). White Elm Cap Ltd has invested 1.42% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 150,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tower Cap (Trc) has 12,705 shares. New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 1.74% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Shufro Rose And Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 10,296 shares. First National Bank holds 11,200 shares.