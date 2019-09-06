Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Franklin Street Pptys (FSP) Stake By $1.46 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased Franklin Street Pptys Corp (FSP) stake by 25.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 208,029 shares as Franklin Street Pptys Corp (FSP)’s stock rose 2.54%. The Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 612,967 shares with $4.41 million value, down from 820,996 last quarter. Franklin Street Pptys Corp now has $818.17 million valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About shares traded. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) has declined 4.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FSP News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Sees 2Q FFO 22c/Shr-FFO 24c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Declares Dividend of 9c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street Backs 2018 EPS 2c-EPS 6c; 17/04/2018 – NYSERNet deploys ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) in statewide R&E network; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q Rev $66.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Street Properties Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSP); 06/04/2018 – Franklin Street Properties Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – CNP: LISSOWSKI REPLACES DE VILLENEUVE AS FSP HEAD; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Street 1Q EPS 1c

Legal & General Group Plc increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 24.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 147,798 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 742,601 shares with $88.38 million value, up from 594,803 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $19.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 1.39M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133

Analysts await Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FSP’s profit will be $22.52M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Street Properties Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 29,449 shares to 731,406 valued at $85.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) stake by 77,743 shares and now owns 183,003 shares. Applied Matls Inc (Call) was raised too.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) stake by 29,590 shares to 774,377 valued at $41.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 15,161 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation owns 4,400 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Com stated it has 3,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Td Asset holds 39,260 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.86% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 55,032 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has 56,082 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 16,125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.05% or 198,146 shares. Fil Limited owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1,920 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.