Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Upped Its Stake; Kazazian Asset Management Stake in Baidu (BIDU) Raised by $2.92 Million as Valuation Declined

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 24,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 47,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108.85. About 2.18 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 38,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, up from 90,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 7.22M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 33,021 shares to 16,779 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,338 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “European oil majors upgraded at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Stock’s Recent Strength Doesn’t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 2.75M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 164,995 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Associates reported 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 102,597 shares stake. Scotia Capital holds 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 998,566 shares. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.79% or 68,857 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,376 shares. New York-based Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Salem Invest Counselors reported 1.73% stake. South Carolina-based South State has invested 2.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,039 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 3.02M shares or 0.68% of the stock. Brick Kyle Assoc owns 35,519 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Capital Inc Ca owns 218,856 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,045 shares to 10,657 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 21,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,459 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Near a 6-Year Low, Is Baidu a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Baidu (BIDU) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu (BIDU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.