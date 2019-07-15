Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Gam Holding Ag Has Cut Its Position by $709,222; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Stake by $15.13 Million; Stock Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 101,433 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 7,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,987 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 32,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 9.50 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S LEMER TO TAKE OVER COVERAGE OF SOME ENERGY ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 618,534 shares to 20.35 million shares, valued at $584.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altus Midstream Co by 627,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Logitech International SA (LOGI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DCP Midstream’s Latest Expansion of Sand Hills Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline Now in Service – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Why Is Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Buckeye Partners Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Phillips 66 Roll-Up Its MLP? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $486,692 activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,882 shares to 191,881 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 20,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.