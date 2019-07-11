Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $1.04 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $3.40 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 33,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 39,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 8.61 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 8.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA REINSTATES JPMORGAN AS BOND DEALER FROM MAY 2; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.20 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was sold by Beer Lori A. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Launches You Invest Portfolios – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt invested 1.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goelzer Inv Inc stated it has 49,180 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 3.45 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Towercrest Capital has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,638 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 480,546 shares. Moreover, Advisors Ltd has 1.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 183,388 shares. Chou Assoc Management reported 109,275 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 12,074 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 18,093 were reported by Rockland Trust. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 120,519 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 42,900 shares. High Pointe Cap Limited Company owns 19,650 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares to 22,219 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,891 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

