Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Valuation Rose While Payden & Rygel Trimmed Its Stake; Edmp Holds Stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI)

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 381,287 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.60 million, down from 384,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 2.91 million shares traded or 90.66% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,512 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership reported 370 shares. 2,301 are owned by North Star Invest. Community Savings Bank Na reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 711,866 shares. Principal Fincl Gru Inc Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 2.46M shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 0.08% or 21,200 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And holds 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 108 shares. Scout stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 19 shares. First Republic Management Inc accumulated 933,499 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 40,272 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 11,587 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 399,347 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. Northpointe Cap holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 141,174 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Brandes Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 21,231 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gp Incorporated stated it has 1.85 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs holds 1.02% or 2.43 million shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com holds 2.03% or 160,715 shares. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3.86% or 65,081 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma holds 0.89% or 54,691 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap Company stated it has 2.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Merchants Corp reported 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Punch & Invest Management Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,158 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel reported 4.36% stake. Intact Mngmt Inc owns 96,700 shares.

