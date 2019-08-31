Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Excalibur Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Position by $178.08 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 622,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.30 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,720 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt invested in 1.1% or 129,741 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rockland Tru stated it has 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Global Advsr Lc has 171,695 shares. 25,108 were reported by Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wallace Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Asset Mngmt invested 3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bath Savings Trust owns 5,732 shares. Pzena Inv Limited Company stated it has 2.90M shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company has 3.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 234,616 shares. Wealth Architects Llc has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 181,163 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 83,288 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 102,934 shares to 842,665 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.