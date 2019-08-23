Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Shares Rose While Excalibur Management Has Cut Its Stake by $544,087; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Dillon & Associates Has Raised by $631,140 Its Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.44. About 16.24M shares traded or 124.79% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 4.54 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 14/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.