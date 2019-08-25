Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Increased Position; Healthcor Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $136.91 Million

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 87.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 146,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.14M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 215.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 63,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 93,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly: Still Upbeat on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: A Bank To Bank On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 61,288 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc invested in 0.24% or 8,421 shares. Lockheed Martin owns 113,200 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. 81,134 are owned by Ar Asset Mngmt. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,013 shares. Dillon Associate invested in 1.01% or 30,789 shares. First Long Island Investors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tarbox Family Office owns 2,319 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services reported 16,329 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. At Natl Bank has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc owns 23,881 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mngmt has invested 3.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Proshare Ltd Liability Company invested 0.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Checchi Advisers Limited has 35,044 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.09% or 9,424 shares. Strs Ohio holds 302,193 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Rudman Errol M accumulated 62,970 shares. Euclidean Techs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 15,581 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As accumulated 0% or 40,443 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 2,331 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.19% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 895,739 shares. Cibc holds 207,562 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 0.56% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). City Hldg holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 31 shares. Lyrical Asset Lp holds 6.11% or 3.50 million shares. Conning stated it has 4,710 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Paloma Prns has 0.02% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,200 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 525 shares.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 149,660 shares to 556,560 shares, valued at $137.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.