Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Viking Fund Management Cut by $1.11 Million Its Stake; Pdt Partners Position in Netscout Sys (NTCT) Lowered by $359,100 as Stock Value Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 7.29 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc analyzed 14,364 shares as the company's stock declined 10.70% . The hedge fund held 43,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 143,408 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold NTCT shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 16,800 shares to 153,700 shares, valued at $23.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,347 shares, and has risen its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Analysts await NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NTCT’s profit will be $9.86 million for 44.44 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by NetScout Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -316.67% EPS growth.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.15 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.