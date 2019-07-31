Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Lowered Its Position by $1.53 Million; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Decreased Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Stake by $541,902

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 15,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 126,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 7.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – Dimon Says Regulatory Reform Allowing JPMorgan to Expand (Video); 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 4,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,456 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 72,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Etf (OEF) by 170,817 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $350.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprc Etf (VIG) by 8,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.59 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.