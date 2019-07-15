Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Central Securities Raised Its Position by $5.05 Million; Jackson Wealth Management Raised Its Position in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) as Stock Price Rose

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 6.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $264.32. About 75,047 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Inc stated it has 21,958 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Aperio Gru Ltd has 39,883 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 129,471 are held by Renaissance Techs Lc. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 9,251 shares. Blackrock has 1.00 million shares. Enterprise Fincl Ser accumulated 36 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 282,728 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 73,260 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 272,075 shares.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vaxa Global and Two Rivers Water and Farming Announces Industrial Hemp Production on 158 acres of Land for 2019. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity boosts dividend, maintains management fee – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Should You Hold Marsh & McLennan in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $409.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 95,641 shares to 251,419 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 10,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,469 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. The insider Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought 115 shares worth $20,014.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Brinker International (EAT) Added to JPM Tactical Trading Ideas List for July/H2 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Passive Income Report From Silicon Valley – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M.