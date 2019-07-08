Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Has Boosted by Focused Investors Llc; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake Upped by West Oak Capital Llc

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 1.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Slashes iPhone X-Shipment Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 14/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan head of blockchain announces new start-up; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 521,771 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Deutsche Bank Calls Time on Its Wall Street Dreams – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oil States to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Serv invested in 0.87% or 16,760 shares. Cap Advsr Ok stated it has 76,201 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. The California-based Davis Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Augustine Asset Management stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stock Yards Savings Bank & Communication reported 198,150 shares. 41,624 were reported by Centurylink Mngmt. 10,751 are held by Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated. Quantum Cap holds 0.22% or 4,044 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 53,599 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Security National Trust holds 47,699 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Company accumulated 0.37% or 10,517 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 0.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Com holds 3% or 232,131 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 3.21 million shares or 1.25% of the stock.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 21,700 shares to 678,600 shares, valued at $128.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29.