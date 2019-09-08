Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Holding; Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Shares Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 245,766 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 47,881 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Minnesota-based Carlson Cap Management has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kj Harrison And Inc accumulated 21,234 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.46% stake. Arizona State Retirement owns 712,131 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore accumulated 98,943 shares. Daiwa Sb accumulated 99,940 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.58 million shares. Harris LP holds 0.01% or 39,152 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 298,200 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh accumulated 2,748 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 5,716 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru Company reported 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati has invested 5.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

