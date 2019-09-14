Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Upped Stake; International Business Machscom (IBM) Shareholder Peoples Financial Services Decreased Holding

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 10,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 641,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.75M, up from 631,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spin-off for blockchain project; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: TRADE TENSIONS TO REMAIN SECTOR-SPECIFIC; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,427 shares to 279,925 shares, valued at $43.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,580 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mngmt holds 3.65% or 100,984 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv holds 100,239 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Teewinot Advisers Lc has invested 3.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Limited Liability invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.86% or 4.05 million shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,571 shares. Moreover, Torch Wealth Lc has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fayez Sarofim And Comm invested in 2.42% or 4.18 million shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 7.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dodge And Cox has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sit Invest Assoc, Minnesota-based fund reported 243,248 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holderness Invests Commerce stated it has 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 32,561 are held by Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

