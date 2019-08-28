Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Upped Its Stake by $414,100; Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) as Market Valuation Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 45.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 463,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 6.65 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 28/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities continue slide amid trade fears, tech rout; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE BUILDING ON MEX PRICING STRATEGY: ROMERO; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX’S MUGUIRO: TOO EARLY TO COMMENT ON OUTCOME OF DOJ INV; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS DEMAND FOR CEMENT WILL ACCELERATE IN MOST SECTORS IN MEXICO IN 2018 – MEXICO CEO

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 8.90 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Doesn’t Believe in Tariffs, Says Cohn Loss `Terrible’ (Video); 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 1.47 million shares. Winslow Asset Management has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 15,535 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc accumulated 149,234 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Holderness Invs invested in 0.83% or 17,058 shares. Windsor Cap Management Lc stated it has 13,218 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 90,688 were accumulated by Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 331,120 are held by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc has 4.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 232,705 shares. 28,542 are held by Comml Bank Of Stockton. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Llc invested in 30,569 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Maryland invested 0.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Inc invested 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,610 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares to 27,062 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 434,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

More important recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Nasdaq”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.