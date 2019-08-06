Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Loews Corp; Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) Holder Pettee Investors Decreased Its Position by $319,300 as Stock Rose

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $201.76. About 502,957 shares traded or 69.81% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 16/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 15.54 million shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,684 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 116 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca). Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.26 million shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Td Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). United Financial Advisers Limited Liability reported 1,378 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 31,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 98,996 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc holds 34,057 shares. Somerset accumulated 0.31% or 2,841 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 10 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 264,153 shares. Thomas White reported 6,811 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 226,574 shares. Kentucky-based Town & Country Financial Bank & Dba First Bankers has invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis Capital Prns Ltd holds 250,000 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Capstone Advisors stated it has 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 56 are owned by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. 3,198 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Wheatland has 0.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 1.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lansdowne (Uk) Llp holds 2.67 million shares or 5.99% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv, a New York-based fund reported 89,318 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 46,279 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability owns 22,524 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.