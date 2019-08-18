Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rose While Focused Investors Has Lifted Position; Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holder Cincinnati Financial Has Trimmed Its Stake

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83M shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JPMorgan ESG Bonds Analysis for EM Dumps Petrobras, Helps Poland; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10 million, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares to 480,500 shares, valued at $118.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.