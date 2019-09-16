Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Lowered Position by $323,010; Homrich & Berg Lifted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $884,268

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 4,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $393.72. About 700,739 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact for Sustainment Support; Expected to Be Completed February 2023; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Resists $119 Million in Fixes for Its $406 Billion F-35; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,550 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.80M, down from 108,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 5.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 01/05/2018 – Buy EA on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ is less of a risk for game maker: JP Morgan; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns JP Morgan Mtg Trust 2018-4 Certs Prelim Rtgs; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 56,809 shares to 742,490 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 147,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.