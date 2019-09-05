Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted by $2.88 Million Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.15. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.24 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.