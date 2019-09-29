Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Aldebaran Financial Has Boosted Stake; Holder Northern Trust Has Increased Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 107,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 321,205 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 213,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 162,786 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 9,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA; 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 4,858 shares to 735,065 shares, valued at $75.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 17,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIA).

