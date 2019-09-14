Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Upped Its Position; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 22,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 119,729 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.39 million, up from 97,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 4,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $473,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.12. About 272,055 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hill-Rom Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,924 are owned by Opus Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Fdx holds 0.04% or 8,656 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.04% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 7,654 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rothschild And Comm Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sivik Global Health Llc holds 0.38% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Ptnrs Ltd owns 184,288 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested in 22,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 6.65M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 121,052 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 24,470 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 321 shares stake. Goelzer Inv accumulated 27,097 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 259,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.24M for 15.93 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,385 shares to 56,884 shares, valued at $11.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,411 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Lululemon And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 11 – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.